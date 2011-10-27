Roulston confirms with RadioShack for 2012

Hayden Roulston (HTC-Highroad) tries a late race attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Hayden Roulston has confirmed that he will ride with RadioShack-Nissan-Trek in the coming year. He is already planning his season for the Spring Classics and the build-up to a gold medal at the London Olympics.

"I'm really excited to finally confirm my future," Roulston said. "This is a great move which enables me to have the best of both worlds and I can't stress how important that is to me."

The 30-year-old rode for HTC-HIghroad the last two years, and is reigning New Zealand national road champion. At the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, he won two medals: silver in 4000m men's individual pursuit and bronze in the team pursuit.

"Riding for New Zealand and wearing that silver fern is so close to my heart and was a big part in discussions with Johan [Bruyneel, RadioShack-Nissan-Trek Team Director]. This contract ensures that I am in the best possible shape coming from a full time pro team environment but equally committed and prepared for the London campaign."

On the road, Roulston is eager to become the first New Zealander to win a Spring Classic. "I'm so excited to have a shot at winning a Classic and mixing it up with the best riders in the world, not only in racing but in training, too."

He also sees no problem is combining his two ambitions. "Johan [Bruyneel] knows I have big dreams on the road as well as the track and with the support of RadioShack-Nissan-Trek and Bike NZ, I know I can be successful in both with a gold medal and a Classic win sounding like a nice way to enjoy 2012.

"People that know me will understand I am not about settling for second best."