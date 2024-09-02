Robert Gesink set for final week of career at 2024 Vuelta a España

Visma-Lease a Bike veteran focussed on working for Sepp Kuss and Wout van Aert

The end of the road is in sight now for Robert Gesink, as the veteran Dutch allrounder and widely respected domestique heads into the final six days of his career at the Vuelta a España

But while it’s purely coincidence that it will be Madrid where he turns his last pedal strokes in a road race, it somehow also feels appropriate that fate has decided it’s the Spanish capital where the curtain finally falls on his time in the peloton.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.