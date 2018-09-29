Riders, teams train in Austria for Worlds road race – Gallery

Image 1 of 24 Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 24 Blue skies and beautiful mountains frame Team USA on a training ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 24 Colombian Sergio Henao (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 24 Team Italy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 24 The Italain women keep pace in Innsbruck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 24 A Team Portugal rider on a road race climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 24 Young Belgian riders get in a training ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 24 Riders from Great Britain ride in Innsbruck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 24 The Belgian team gets ready for a training ride (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 24 Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet and Xandro Meurisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 24 Tiesj Benoot (Belgium) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 24 Ben Hermans (Belgium) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 24 Tim Wellens (Belgium) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 24 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 24 The finish truss is up and waiting for the races (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 24 Team USA riders en masse in Innsbruck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 24 An Austrian rider is bundled up against the cold (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 24 Team Austria train in Innsbruck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 24 Team Austria (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 24 Slovenian riders show off some tricks on their training ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 24 The Italain women keep pace in Innsbruck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 24 Chinese riders on the road in Austria (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 24 Eritrean riders are hoping for an upset result this week (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 24 Amanda Spratt and Lucy Kennedy of Australia ride through the finish line (Image credit: Getty Images)

The annual migration of the world's best cyclists is taking place in Innsbruck, Austria, this week for the UCI Road World Championships, and the roads are thick with riders who hope to represent their countries well.

After six days of racing, just two events remain: Saturday's elite women's road race and Sunday's elite men's finale. Rainbow jerseys have already been awarded in the team time trials, individual time trials, and junior and U23 road races.

Throughout the week, riders have been visiting the venues and reconnoitring the courses in anticipation of this weekend's marquee events. Click or swipe through the gallery above for a look at some of their training rides.