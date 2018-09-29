Riders, teams train in Austria for Worlds road race – Gallery

Roads around Innsbruck are thick with hopeful cyclists
The annual migration of the world's best cyclists is taking place in Innsbruck, Austria, this week for the UCI Road World Championships, and the roads are thick with riders who hope to represent their countries well.
After six days of racing, just two events remain: Saturday's elite women's road race and Sunday's elite men's finale. Rainbow jerseys have already been awarded in the team time trials, individual time trials, and junior and U23 road races.
Throughout the week, riders have been visiting the venues and reconnoitring the courses in anticipation of this weekend's marquee events. Click or swipe through the gallery above for a look at some of their training rides.
