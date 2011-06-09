Trending

Riders ready to start Tour Divide

Annual self-supported race kicks off Friday

Bears are seen sometimes during the Tour Divide race.

(Image credit: Ride the Divide)

A huge field is set to start the 2011 Tour Divide on Friday, June 10. Seventy racers are on the start list for beginning at the northern end in Banff, Alberta, Canada, while another 18 are planning on starting from the southern terminus at Antelope Wells, New Mexico.

Of those signed up in advance, only 10 are veterans; the rest are rookies. Notably, five-time winner and well known Divide racer Matt Lee is not listed on the Tour Divide 2011 start list.

The Tour Divide is a self-supported annual race covering 2745 miles (4418km) along the Continental Divide in the US and part of Canada. It requires no entry fee or formal registration. There are no prizes for finishing. Riders call in to a toll-free number en route to leave voicemails with their status updates. They are also tracked in real time by spot trackers.

In 2010, Lee won the seventh edition of the Tour Divide in a time of 17 days, 15 hours and 10 minutes.

To follow the progress of racers, visit the race website, including the live tracker at http://tourdivide.org.

Tour Divide Start List

Starting from Banff, Alberta, Canada
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Markley Anderson (Charlottesville, Virginia) Rookie
2Robert Anderson (Crozet, Virginia) Rookie
3Lukas Aufschläger (Bern, Switzerland) Rookie
4Daniel Bayley (Redding, California) Rookie
5Derek Bentley (Gainesville, Florida) Rookie
6Dejay Birtch (Tucson, Arizona) Rookie
7Jacqueline Bonn (Vancouver, British Columbia) Rookie
8Jefe Branham (Gunnison, Colorado) Rookie
9Cadet Bryant (Odessa, Texas) Veteran
10Saemi Burkart (Villmergen, Switzerland) Rookie
11Luke Bush (Cape Town, South Africa) Rookie
12Reid Christiansen (White Rock, British Columbia) Veteran
13Marco Costa (Varallo Sesia, Italy) Rookie
14Kevin Cunniffe (Derby, United Kingdom) Rookie
15Norb DeKerchove (Boise, Idaho) Rookie
16Luke Doney (St. Louis, Missouri) Rookie
17Mark Erhart (Las Vegas, Nevada) Rookie
18JP Evans (McKinney, Texas) Rookie
19Tori Fahey (Calgary, Alberta) Rookie
20Robert Giannini (Athens, Georgia) Rookie
21David Goldberg (Fort Collins, Colorado) Veteran
22Lance Griffin (Christchurch, New Zealand) Rookie
23John Griffiths (New York, New York) Rookie
24Adam Guske (Fort Collins, Colorado) Rookie
25Kevin Hall (Versailles, Kentucky) Veteran
26Mike Hall (Cardiff, United Kingdom) Rookie
27Aidan Harding (London, United Kingdom) Veteran
28Simon Harling (Caerphilly, Wales, United Kingdom) Rookie
29Danny Hill (Ishpeming, Michigan) Rookie
30James Hodges (Purcellville, Virginia) Rookie
31David Horton (Lynchburg, Virginia) Rookie
32Paul Jobling (Cologne, Germany) Rookie
33Nathan Jones (Portland, Oregon) Veteran
34Nicholas Kennedy (College Station, Texas) Rookie
35Jake Kirkpatrick (Boulder, Colorado) Rookie
36Reto Koller (Büttikon, Switzerland) Rookie
37Lee Krumholz (Norman, Oklahoma) Rookie
38Taylor Lideen (Phoenix, Arizona) Rookie
39Joel Martínez (Barcelona, Spain) Rookie
40Vance McMurry (Austin, Texas) Rookie
41Markus Meier (Fischbach-Göslikon, Switzerland) Rookie
42Reinhold Mueller (Munich, Bavaria) Rookie
43Ben Oney (Northfield, Minnesota) Rookie
44Ethan Passant (Crested Butte, Colorado) Rookie
45Marian Penso (Cape Town, South Africa) Rookie
46Jon Pettit (Snohomish, Washington) Rookie
47Greg Phillips (Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom) Rookie
48Matt Porembski (Phoenix, Arizona) Rookie
49Ray Porter (Dallas, Texas) Veteran
50Kim Raeymaekers (Turnhout, Belgium) Rookie
51Kurt Refsnider (Boulder, Colorado) Veteran
52Sheila Reiter (Austin, Texas) Rookie
53John Richardson (Kirksville, Missouri) Rookie
54Richard Ridlehuber (Spartanburg, South Carolina) Rookie
55Rob Roberts (Minneola, Florida) Rookie
56Tom Sap (Brussels, Belgium) Rookie
57Dale Shadley (San Antonio, Texas) Rookie
58Josh Shifferly (Crested Butte, Colorado) Rookie
59Dan Simas (Lemoore, California) Rookie
60Justin Simoni (Denver, Colorado) Rookie
61Parker Smith (Athens, Georgia) Rookie
62Will Snow (Newtonmore, United Kingdom) Rookie
63Caroline Soong (Boulder, Colorado) Rookie
64Paul Spencer (Kent, United Kingdom) Rookie
65Dylan Taylor (Vancouver Island, BC) Rookie
66Jeff Tomasetti (Fernandina Beach, Florida) Rookie
67Sheila Torres-Blank (San Marcos, Texas) Rookie
68Justin Voss (Anchorage, Alaska) Rookie
69Curtis White (Chattanooga, Tennessee) Rookie
70Martin Wimpenny (Derby, United Kingdom) Rookie

Starting from Antelope Wells, New Mexico, United States
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Paul Attalla (Fernie, British Columbia) Rookie
2Chris Bennett (Nelson, New Zealand) Rookie
3Karlos Rodriguez Bernart (Deltona, Florida) Rookie
4Denis Chazelle (Champagne, France) Rookie
5Ross Delaplane (Golden, Colorado) Rookie
6Craig Dolwin (Swindon, United Kingdom) Rookie
7Pete Faeth (Davis, California) Veteran
8Franck Gimard (Fernie, British Columbia) Rookie
9Bruce Giroux (Council Bluffs, Iowa) Veteran
10Russ McBride (Berkeley, California) Rookie
11Greg McKennis (Glenwood Springs, Colorado) Rookie
12Steve Moore (Wimberley, Texas) Rookie
13Sandra Musgrave (Austin, Texas) Rookie
14Roland Sturm (Santa Monica, California) Rookie
15Niki Yoblonski (Santa Monica, California) Rookie