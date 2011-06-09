Riders ready to start Tour Divide

Bears are seen sometimes during the Tour Divide race. (Image credit: Ride the Divide)

A huge field is set to start the 2011 Tour Divide on Friday, June 10. Seventy racers are on the start list for beginning at the northern end in Banff, Alberta, Canada, while another 18 are planning on starting from the southern terminus at Antelope Wells, New Mexico.

Of those signed up in advance, only 10 are veterans; the rest are rookies. Notably, five-time winner and well known Divide racer Matt Lee is not listed on the Tour Divide 2011 start list.

The Tour Divide is a self-supported annual race covering 2745 miles (4418km) along the Continental Divide in the US and part of Canada. It requires no entry fee or formal registration. There are no prizes for finishing. Riders call in to a toll-free number en route to leave voicemails with their status updates. They are also tracked in real time by spot trackers.

In 2010, Lee won the seventh edition of the Tour Divide in a time of 17 days, 15 hours and 10 minutes.

To follow the progress of racers, visit the race website, including the live tracker at http://tourdivide.org.

Tour Divide Start List

Starting from Banff, Alberta, Canada # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Markley Anderson (Charlottesville, Virginia) Rookie 2 Robert Anderson (Crozet, Virginia) Rookie 3 Lukas Aufschläger (Bern, Switzerland) Rookie 4 Daniel Bayley (Redding, California) Rookie 5 Derek Bentley (Gainesville, Florida) Rookie 6 Dejay Birtch (Tucson, Arizona) Rookie 7 Jacqueline Bonn (Vancouver, British Columbia) Rookie 8 Jefe Branham (Gunnison, Colorado) Rookie 9 Cadet Bryant (Odessa, Texas) Veteran 10 Saemi Burkart (Villmergen, Switzerland) Rookie 11 Luke Bush (Cape Town, South Africa) Rookie 12 Reid Christiansen (White Rock, British Columbia) Veteran 13 Marco Costa (Varallo Sesia, Italy) Rookie 14 Kevin Cunniffe (Derby, United Kingdom) Rookie 15 Norb DeKerchove (Boise, Idaho) Rookie 16 Luke Doney (St. Louis, Missouri) Rookie 17 Mark Erhart (Las Vegas, Nevada) Rookie 18 JP Evans (McKinney, Texas) Rookie 19 Tori Fahey (Calgary, Alberta) Rookie 20 Robert Giannini (Athens, Georgia) Rookie 21 David Goldberg (Fort Collins, Colorado) Veteran 22 Lance Griffin (Christchurch, New Zealand) Rookie 23 John Griffiths (New York, New York) Rookie 24 Adam Guske (Fort Collins, Colorado) Rookie 25 Kevin Hall (Versailles, Kentucky) Veteran 26 Mike Hall (Cardiff, United Kingdom) Rookie 27 Aidan Harding (London, United Kingdom) Veteran 28 Simon Harling (Caerphilly, Wales, United Kingdom) Rookie 29 Danny Hill (Ishpeming, Michigan) Rookie 30 James Hodges (Purcellville, Virginia) Rookie 31 David Horton (Lynchburg, Virginia) Rookie 32 Paul Jobling (Cologne, Germany) Rookie 33 Nathan Jones (Portland, Oregon) Veteran 34 Nicholas Kennedy (College Station, Texas) Rookie 35 Jake Kirkpatrick (Boulder, Colorado) Rookie 36 Reto Koller (Büttikon, Switzerland) Rookie 37 Lee Krumholz (Norman, Oklahoma) Rookie 38 Taylor Lideen (Phoenix, Arizona) Rookie 39 Joel Martínez (Barcelona, Spain) Rookie 40 Vance McMurry (Austin, Texas) Rookie 41 Markus Meier (Fischbach-Göslikon, Switzerland) Rookie 42 Reinhold Mueller (Munich, Bavaria) Rookie 43 Ben Oney (Northfield, Minnesota) Rookie 44 Ethan Passant (Crested Butte, Colorado) Rookie 45 Marian Penso (Cape Town, South Africa) Rookie 46 Jon Pettit (Snohomish, Washington) Rookie 47 Greg Phillips (Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom) Rookie 48 Matt Porembski (Phoenix, Arizona) Rookie 49 Ray Porter (Dallas, Texas) Veteran 50 Kim Raeymaekers (Turnhout, Belgium) Rookie 51 Kurt Refsnider (Boulder, Colorado) Veteran 52 Sheila Reiter (Austin, Texas) Rookie 53 John Richardson (Kirksville, Missouri) Rookie 54 Richard Ridlehuber (Spartanburg, South Carolina) Rookie 55 Rob Roberts (Minneola, Florida) Rookie 56 Tom Sap (Brussels, Belgium) Rookie 57 Dale Shadley (San Antonio, Texas) Rookie 58 Josh Shifferly (Crested Butte, Colorado) Rookie 59 Dan Simas (Lemoore, California) Rookie 60 Justin Simoni (Denver, Colorado) Rookie 61 Parker Smith (Athens, Georgia) Rookie 62 Will Snow (Newtonmore, United Kingdom) Rookie 63 Caroline Soong (Boulder, Colorado) Rookie 64 Paul Spencer (Kent, United Kingdom) Rookie 65 Dylan Taylor (Vancouver Island, BC) Rookie 66 Jeff Tomasetti (Fernandina Beach, Florida) Rookie 67 Sheila Torres-Blank (San Marcos, Texas) Rookie 68 Justin Voss (Anchorage, Alaska) Rookie 69 Curtis White (Chattanooga, Tennessee) Rookie 70 Martin Wimpenny (Derby, United Kingdom) Rookie