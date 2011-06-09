Riders ready to start Tour Divide
Annual self-supported race kicks off Friday
A huge field is set to start the 2011 Tour Divide on Friday, June 10. Seventy racers are on the start list for beginning at the northern end in Banff, Alberta, Canada, while another 18 are planning on starting from the southern terminus at Antelope Wells, New Mexico.
Of those signed up in advance, only 10 are veterans; the rest are rookies. Notably, five-time winner and well known Divide racer Matt Lee is not listed on the Tour Divide 2011 start list.
The Tour Divide is a self-supported annual race covering 2745 miles (4418km) along the Continental Divide in the US and part of Canada. It requires no entry fee or formal registration. There are no prizes for finishing. Riders call in to a toll-free number en route to leave voicemails with their status updates. They are also tracked in real time by spot trackers.
In 2010, Lee won the seventh edition of the Tour Divide in a time of 17 days, 15 hours and 10 minutes.
To follow the progress of racers, visit the race website, including the live tracker at http://tourdivide.org.
Tour Divide Start List
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Markley Anderson (Charlottesville, Virginia) Rookie
|2
|Robert Anderson (Crozet, Virginia) Rookie
|3
|Lukas Aufschläger (Bern, Switzerland) Rookie
|4
|Daniel Bayley (Redding, California) Rookie
|5
|Derek Bentley (Gainesville, Florida) Rookie
|6
|Dejay Birtch (Tucson, Arizona) Rookie
|7
|Jacqueline Bonn (Vancouver, British Columbia) Rookie
|8
|Jefe Branham (Gunnison, Colorado) Rookie
|9
|Cadet Bryant (Odessa, Texas) Veteran
|10
|Saemi Burkart (Villmergen, Switzerland) Rookie
|11
|Luke Bush (Cape Town, South Africa) Rookie
|12
|Reid Christiansen (White Rock, British Columbia) Veteran
|13
|Marco Costa (Varallo Sesia, Italy) Rookie
|14
|Kevin Cunniffe (Derby, United Kingdom) Rookie
|15
|Norb DeKerchove (Boise, Idaho) Rookie
|16
|Luke Doney (St. Louis, Missouri) Rookie
|17
|Mark Erhart (Las Vegas, Nevada) Rookie
|18
|JP Evans (McKinney, Texas) Rookie
|19
|Tori Fahey (Calgary, Alberta) Rookie
|20
|Robert Giannini (Athens, Georgia) Rookie
|21
|David Goldberg (Fort Collins, Colorado) Veteran
|22
|Lance Griffin (Christchurch, New Zealand) Rookie
|23
|John Griffiths (New York, New York) Rookie
|24
|Adam Guske (Fort Collins, Colorado) Rookie
|25
|Kevin Hall (Versailles, Kentucky) Veteran
|26
|Mike Hall (Cardiff, United Kingdom) Rookie
|27
|Aidan Harding (London, United Kingdom) Veteran
|28
|Simon Harling (Caerphilly, Wales, United Kingdom) Rookie
|29
|Danny Hill (Ishpeming, Michigan) Rookie
|30
|James Hodges (Purcellville, Virginia) Rookie
|31
|David Horton (Lynchburg, Virginia) Rookie
|32
|Paul Jobling (Cologne, Germany) Rookie
|33
|Nathan Jones (Portland, Oregon) Veteran
|34
|Nicholas Kennedy (College Station, Texas) Rookie
|35
|Jake Kirkpatrick (Boulder, Colorado) Rookie
|36
|Reto Koller (Büttikon, Switzerland) Rookie
|37
|Lee Krumholz (Norman, Oklahoma) Rookie
|38
|Taylor Lideen (Phoenix, Arizona) Rookie
|39
|Joel Martínez (Barcelona, Spain) Rookie
|40
|Vance McMurry (Austin, Texas) Rookie
|41
|Markus Meier (Fischbach-Göslikon, Switzerland) Rookie
|42
|Reinhold Mueller (Munich, Bavaria) Rookie
|43
|Ben Oney (Northfield, Minnesota) Rookie
|44
|Ethan Passant (Crested Butte, Colorado) Rookie
|45
|Marian Penso (Cape Town, South Africa) Rookie
|46
|Jon Pettit (Snohomish, Washington) Rookie
|47
|Greg Phillips (Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom) Rookie
|48
|Matt Porembski (Phoenix, Arizona) Rookie
|49
|Ray Porter (Dallas, Texas) Veteran
|50
|Kim Raeymaekers (Turnhout, Belgium) Rookie
|51
|Kurt Refsnider (Boulder, Colorado) Veteran
|52
|Sheila Reiter (Austin, Texas) Rookie
|53
|John Richardson (Kirksville, Missouri) Rookie
|54
|Richard Ridlehuber (Spartanburg, South Carolina) Rookie
|55
|Rob Roberts (Minneola, Florida) Rookie
|56
|Tom Sap (Brussels, Belgium) Rookie
|57
|Dale Shadley (San Antonio, Texas) Rookie
|58
|Josh Shifferly (Crested Butte, Colorado) Rookie
|59
|Dan Simas (Lemoore, California) Rookie
|60
|Justin Simoni (Denver, Colorado) Rookie
|61
|Parker Smith (Athens, Georgia) Rookie
|62
|Will Snow (Newtonmore, United Kingdom) Rookie
|63
|Caroline Soong (Boulder, Colorado) Rookie
|64
|Paul Spencer (Kent, United Kingdom) Rookie
|65
|Dylan Taylor (Vancouver Island, BC) Rookie
|66
|Jeff Tomasetti (Fernandina Beach, Florida) Rookie
|67
|Sheila Torres-Blank (San Marcos, Texas) Rookie
|68
|Justin Voss (Anchorage, Alaska) Rookie
|69
|Curtis White (Chattanooga, Tennessee) Rookie
|70
|Martin Wimpenny (Derby, United Kingdom) Rookie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Paul Attalla (Fernie, British Columbia) Rookie
|2
|Chris Bennett (Nelson, New Zealand) Rookie
|3
|Karlos Rodriguez Bernart (Deltona, Florida) Rookie
|4
|Denis Chazelle (Champagne, France) Rookie
|5
|Ross Delaplane (Golden, Colorado) Rookie
|6
|Craig Dolwin (Swindon, United Kingdom) Rookie
|7
|Pete Faeth (Davis, California) Veteran
|8
|Franck Gimard (Fernie, British Columbia) Rookie
|9
|Bruce Giroux (Council Bluffs, Iowa) Veteran
|10
|Russ McBride (Berkeley, California) Rookie
|11
|Greg McKennis (Glenwood Springs, Colorado) Rookie
|12
|Steve Moore (Wimberley, Texas) Rookie
|13
|Sandra Musgrave (Austin, Texas) Rookie
|14
|Roland Sturm (Santa Monica, California) Rookie
|15
|Niki Yoblonski (Santa Monica, California) Rookie
