Ride the Divide goes on ambitious tour
10 days, 10 venues for mountain bike documentary
The movie Ride the Divide is going on a 10-day, 10-stop tour throughout the Midwest and Eastern parts of the United States this winter. The film is about the world's longest mountain bike race - the 2,711-mile Tour Divide - which traverses the Continental Divide from Banff, Canada to the US - Mexican border.
"We have scheduled our most ambitious tour to date... starting Jan. 25 -- hopefully this will be the social event of the winter at each of our stops," said Garry Harrington, promoter to Cyclingnews.
Directed by Hunter Weeks and produced by Mike Dion and Joe Cantwell, the film follows three primary characters as they experience mountain and small town culture, pass breathtaking scenery and find out exactly where their own physical and mental limits are in the unsupported event.
The mountain bike documentary won the best adventure film award at the 2010 Vail Film Festival.
A schedule of the upcoming tour dates is below.
2011 Ride the Divide Movie Tour
January 25 - Cleveland, Ohio
January 26 - Dayton, Ohio
January 27 - Grand Rapids, Michigan
January 28 - Madison, Wisconsin
January 29 - Peoria, Illinois
January 30 - South Bend, Indiana
January 31 - Indianapolis, Indiana
February 1 - Louisville, Kentucky
February 2 - Huntington, West Virginia
February 3 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
For more information on the film tour, visit www.ridethedividemovie.com.
