Ride the Divide goes on ambitious tour

The Ride the Divide movie documents the Tour Divide racing experience. (Image credit: Ride the Divide)

The movie Ride the Divide is going on a 10-day, 10-stop tour throughout the Midwest and Eastern parts of the United States this winter. The film is about the world's longest mountain bike race - the 2,711-mile Tour Divide - which traverses the Continental Divide from Banff, Canada to the US - Mexican border.

"We have scheduled our most ambitious tour to date... starting Jan. 25 -- hopefully this will be the social event of the winter at each of our stops," said Garry Harrington, promoter to Cyclingnews.



Directed by Hunter Weeks and produced by Mike Dion and Joe Cantwell, the film follows three primary characters as they experience mountain and small town culture, pass breathtaking scenery and find out exactly where their own physical and mental limits are in the unsupported event.

The mountain bike documentary won the best adventure film award at the 2010 Vail Film Festival.

A schedule of the upcoming tour dates is below.

2011 Ride the Divide Movie Tour

January 25 - Cleveland, Ohio

January 26 - Dayton, Ohio

January 27 - Grand Rapids, Michigan

January 28 - Madison, Wisconsin

January 29 - Peoria, Illinois

January 30 - South Bend, Indiana

January 31 - Indianapolis, Indiana

February 1 - Louisville, Kentucky

February 2 - Huntington, West Virginia

February 3 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

For more information on the film tour, visit www.ridethedividemovie.com.