Ride Giant / Ride Northstar seeking riders

The Northstar at Tahoe Resort was an able host. (Image credit: Chris Milliman)

Northstar-at-Tahoe and Giant Bicycles are partnering to offer a special grassroots sponsorship program that reaches out to competitive mountain bike athletes eager to conquer goals and share their passion for the sport.





The team is seeking "humble athletes who will be great ambassadors in the Cat. 2 & Cat. 1 level categories with riding styles from downhill to cross country for the Northstar-at-Tahoe and Giant Bicycle brands," said a press release.

"We look to support athletes who are driven when it comes to achieving short term and long term goals, helping the community, conquering obstacles, and relishing success."

Selected athletes will have the opportunity to purchase a Giant bicycle at a preferred price that includes a choice of a Glory 1 or Glory 0 in the downhill disciplines and an Anthem X 29er 1 or an Anthem X1 in the cross country disciplines offering a package of benefits that include a coaching clinic, Northstar-at-Tahoe Mountain Bike Park Season Pass, comped Entry Fees at Northstar-at-Tahoe Sanctioned Competitions, and discounted purchasing opportunities with participating sponsors.

To apply, write about what defines you as an athlete and a mountain biker. Submit a cover letter along with a resume outlining races you have competed in along with accomplished results to founding director, Justin Swett, at justinswett@hotmail.com.



