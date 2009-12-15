Revolution 5 a battle of Australia's best

Image 1 of 3 Jack Bobridge (Australia) Under-23 World time trial Champion (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 A quick fist pump for Cameron Meyer (Australia) after his victory in the Men's Points Race Final. (Image credit: John Veage) Image 3 of 3 Shane Perkins celebrates victory in Melbourne (Image credit: John Veage)

The fifth round of Australia's Revolution series promises to be a battle of the disciplines, with track sprinting stars such as Shane Perkins and Azizul Awang pitted against some of the nation's best endurance riders such as Cameron Meyer and Jack Bobridge in the night's showcase event, the 112th Urban St Kilda Austral Wheelrace.

Bobridge, the Under 23 time trial world champion, has quickly built a reputation as a fierce competitor and will bring this onto the boards at Hisense Arena on December 16. In his heat for the Austral, a handicap race over 2000m, Bobridge will be riding off scratch alongside defending champion Shane Perkins, with rising stars Rohan Dennis starting 20 metres ahead and Travis Meyer taking off 30 metres ahead.

"I've got Perkins, Rohan and Travis, so we'll be right," said Bobridge. The young South Australian, who will ride for Garmin-Transitions next year, was surprised to hear that New Zealand's Tom Scully, who won two gold medals at the recent Track World Cup round in Melbourne, will also be in his heat but riding with a 50 metre head start. "Gee, they’ve looked after him alright," said Bobridge.

He was even more surprised when told Cameron Meyer would be in the heat before him and getting a 20 metre head start. "Cam got 20 metres. The world points race champion got 20 metres. Gees," he added.

Bobridge certainly has his work cut out; in addition to Perkins and the Meyer brothers, the likes of Rabobank professional Graeme Brown, emerging Australian endurance stars Rohan Dennis, Luke Durbridge and Glenn O'Shea plus New Zealand sprinter Sam Webster and Malaysian fast man Azizul Awang will be contending for a place in the final of one of Australia's best-loved races.

For more information, and tickets, see: www.ticketek.com.au or call 132 849