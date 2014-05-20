Report: Team Alonso asks the UCI for WorldTour guarantees

Image 1 of 3 Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso was on hand at the start of the elite men's world championship race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Fernando Alonso and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Paolo Bettini chats with Fernando Alonso at the 2013 road cycling world championships in Italy (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Alonso is not dead. At least not yet. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, a decision by the UCI in the next two weeks is expected to influence if the team is created for the 2015 season, delayed a year or if plans are scrapped all together.



