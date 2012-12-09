Report: Angliru as penultimate stage finish in 2013 Vuelta a Espana

The Angliru is one of the most demanding climbs in cycling (Image credit: Sirotti)

The dreaded Angliru climb will be the penultimate stage finish in the 2013 Vuelta a Espana, according to Spanish media reports. The climb is expected to decide the race as the “last and demanding obstacle for the riders before arriving in Madrid. The official course is to presented on January 12.

Elcomercio.es reported that the Angliru will be one of two stages in the Asturias region at the end of the race. It has appeared in the Vuelta five times, most recently in 2011.

The climb is considered to be the most difficult in cycling. The 12.6km climb covers 1265 meters. The average gradient is 9.9% but has sections of up to 23.6%.

The Angliru, as the 19th stage on Saturday, September 14, would not be the only stage in the region. The previous day would also see a finish in a town yet to be named, but it would not finish on a mountaintop, focusing instead on the coast.

The Spanish website said that race organiser Javier Guillen consider alternatives as a final and decisive climb, including La Cobertoria, the Cuitu Negru and La Cubilla, but that the final decision fell to the Angliru.