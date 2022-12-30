Remco Evenepoel to personally select five teammates for Giro d'Italia bid

After his triumph at the Vuelta a España this season, Remco Evenepoel will target the Giro d'Italia next May and will be given the unusual option of selecting much of the Soudal-QuickStep team that will support him in Italy.

The Belgian will lead Soudal-QuickStep as he seeks his second career Grand Tour victory in Italy, where he'll face off against the likes of Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Evenepoel will have his say on the selection of five of the seven teammates who will accompany him at the race, he revealed in a recent interview on the Belgian VTM channel, while Soudal-QuickStep management will pick the remaining two riders.

“I have my say on three quarters of the team. Two of the eight places in the team are determined by the team management and Patrick Lefevere," Evenepoel said.

"That's based on the individual programs throughout the season and also seeing who fits in best and who is willing and able to go."

Evenepoel's Vuelta victory – his first at a Grand Tour – saw him garner the support of his predecessor in the rainbow stripes Julian Alaphilippe as well as climbers Ilan van Wilder and Fausto Masnada.

Alaphilippe is expected to target the Flemish Classics and the Tour de France. Masnada is very likely to once again form part of the support squad at the Giro. Evenepoel's fellow 22-year-old Van Wilder could also race, while the team has signed Jan Hirt over the winter, with the Czech climber coming on board to support Evenepoel.

James Knox told Cyclingnews last month that he's ready to support Evenepoel in upcoming Grand Tours, while Belgian climber Mauri Vansevenant and Italians Mattia Cattaneo and Andrea Bagioli are further candidates for a Giro place.

With three time trials on the menu in May, Evenepoel will be expected to challenge for the overall win. He is aiming for a victory in a time trial and mountain stage as well as a podium spot.

"I want to win at least one stage, preferably one of the three time trials," he said. "I'd also like to win a mountain stage, so that's two stage wins. And then I'm aiming for the top three in the general classification, a place on the podium."

"The Giro is a completely different race," he added, comparing to the Vuelta. "The mountains on the route have their own characteristics. You always have to be realistic, and I think that a podium finish in a Grand Tour is already a great achievement."