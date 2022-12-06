Remco Evenepoel keen on 'beautiful' Giro d'Italia time trials after recon

Remco Evenepoel is in Calpe, Spain for Soudal-QuickStep’s first collective training camp ahead of the new season, with the Belgian’s 2023 preparations are already well underway.

After announcing his participation in the Giro d’Italia last week by way of a social media post from the Amalfi coast near Naples, Evenepoel has revealed that he availed of the time in Italy to reconnoitre the crucial stage 9 time trial to Cesena and other early stages in the south of Italy.

The 2023 Giro d'Italia gets underway with an 18.4km individual time trial to Ortona and the opening week concludes with a 30.7km test to Cesena. A time trial up Monte Lussari on the penultimate day means that the Giro features a total of 67.7km against the watch, which doubtless helped persuade Evenepoel to opt for the Giro in 2023.

“I am really looking forward to the opening time trial and then to stage 9,” Evenepoel said in a Q&A session on Instagram on Monday.

“We scouted the latter last week. There are beautiful time trials in this Giro that suit me well. I hope to do well. The last week contains a super-tough but beautiful mountain stage in the Dolomites. I look forward to it. It will be a special last week.”

Evenepoel will hope to replicate his display at this year’s Vuelta a España, where he made a fast start to move into the red jersey and then extended his lead with a crushing victory in the mid-race time trial to Alicante before defending himself confidently in the final week.

As ever, the most arduous stages of the Giro come in the final week in 2023, with demanding days to Monte Bondone, Zoldo Alto and Tre Cime di Lavaredo ahead of the mountain time trial on the Slovenian border on the final weekend.

Evenepoel has yet to outline the remainder of his race programme for 2023, though Het Laatste Nieuws recently reported that he is set to return to the Vuelta a San Juan in January. He won the last edition of the race in 2020 and opponents this time around would include Filippo Ganna and Egan Bernal.

The world champion did confirm, however, that he would look to defend his rainbow jersey in Glasgow in 2023. The first multi-disciplinary World Championships will take place in an earlier, August date, with the men’s road race scheduled for Sunday, August 6.

“Apparently the World Championships is quite difficult. I hope to come down to Glasgow in good shape,” said Evenepoel, who shrugged off the idea that he might one day add some cyclocross races to his winter.

“Have I thought about cyclocross? Yes, but it’s not a big goal and I don’t think there are any opportunities to develop as a rider. The big dream on which I am now focused is winning the three Grand Tours.”