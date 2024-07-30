Remco Evenepoel set to ride Tour of Flanders, Milan-San Remo, Liège and Tour de France in 2025

By
published

Soudal-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere reveals Classics-heavy 2025 spring for Belgian star

Remco Evenepoel's 2025 season is taking shape
Remco Evenepoel's 2025 season is taking shape (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newly crowned Olympic Time Trial Champion and Tour de France podium finisher Remco Evenepoel is expected to make his long-awaited debut in both Milan-Sanremo and the Tour of Flanders in 2025.

In an extensive interview with Dernière Heure, Soudal-QuickStep team manager Patrick Lefevere explained that it's currently planned that Evenepoel will take part in Italy and Belgium’s biggest one-day races next spring.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.