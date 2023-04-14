Remco Evenepoel keeps training secret ahead of Liège-Bastogne-Liège defence

Remco Evenepoel has been a consistent user of Strava (opens in new tab) over the past few years, uploading over a thousand activities totalling 78,908 kilometres and almost a million metres of climbing. But as he prepares to defend his title in Liège-Bastogne-Liège and makes a bid for a second Grand Tour victory at the Giro d'Italia, his account has gone stale.

Evenepoel's Soudal-Quickstep directeur sportif Klaas Lodewyck explained to Het Nieuwsblad that they don't want his rivals to know what he has been doing while training around Mount Teide on Tenerife. Evenepoel's last upload was the final stage of the Volta a Catalunya.

"People already know enough," Lodewyck says. "I don't think you should put everything online, either. The opposition reads along. If I were a rider now, I wouldn't do it either."

Lodewyck has daily check-ins with Evenepoel as he prepares for the Giro and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Going into the race as world champion and defending champion he intends to fight for the win.

"I think that's a healthy attitude. He has nothing to lose. He will then return to Calpe to continue working in anticipation of the Giro start on May 6.

"He is still exploring the uphill time trial to Monte Lussari. Organizer RCS will open the course for three days. After that reconnaissance with sports director Davide Bramati, the Giro d'Italia is really just around the corner."