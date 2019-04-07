Relive the 2018 Spring Classics with THE HOLY WEEK

Image 1 of 4 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins 2018 Paris-Roubaix in the Roubaix Velodrome (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 4 2018 Paris-Roubaix the riders are lined up to start the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Mads Pedersen, Niki Terpstra and Philippe Gilbert on the 2018 Tour of Flanders podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Mads Pedersen, Niki Terpstra and Philippe Gilbert on the 2018 Tour of Flanders podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Spring Classics are in full swing after 'opening weekend' in February and with the first of the five Monuments, Milan-San Remo, just around the corner. Why not relive last year's cobbled Classics with Cyclingnews' premier film THE HOLY WEEK, which is on special offer until Paris-Roubaix held on April 14. You can now download to buy for just $2.49, while 72-hour rentals are available at $1.99.

The Holy Week details two iconic Monuments beginning with the 2018 Tour of Flanders won by Niki Terpstra and culminating at the 2018 Paris-Roubaix won by Peter Sagan in the Roubaix velodrome.

The film is not just a highlight of the race winners but is developed through the eyes of the riders, team staff and the devoted roadside fans. Cyclingnews went behind the scenes to capture the essence of the cobbled classics, and the emotions of one of the most compelling campaigns of recent years.

The Cyclingnews film crew were granted exclusive access to the biggest teams. We followed reconnaissance rides, were allowed into the inner sanctum of team buses, on the massage table, and invited to post-race celebration parties and rider debriefs to create this near fifty-minute film.

Along with coverage of Sagan, Terpstra and Greg Van Avermaet, we interviewed their then teammates and find out what makes the Classics stars tick and what drives them over some of the most brutal yet beautiful terrain in the sport.

Deceuninck-QuickStep have accumulated 18 victories so far this season, and they have dominated the Spring Classics with wins at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, Le Samyn and Strade Bianche.

The powerful Belgian team will no doubt aim to continue their winning streak at Milan-San Remo, where Julian Alaphilippe has expressed his desire for glory. Then it's back in Belgium at for the cobbled classics at Driedaagse-De Panne, E3 BinckBank Classic, Gent-Wevelgem, Dwars door Vlaanderen and Tour of Flanders, all culminating in France at Paris-Roubaix.

The question is: who, if anyone, is capable of stealing victory from Deceuninck-QuickStep's tight grip?

Set yourself up for the upcoming Spring Classics by watching Cyclingnews' film The Holy Week, and pick up right where the cobbled season left off last year.

Purchase THE HOLY WEEK from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo for just $2.49 or rent the film for $1.99. You can still download our Giro d’Italia film Crescendo, right here.