Recon Ride: Amstel Gold Race and Fleche Wallonne - Podcast

Alejandro Valverde just metres from a historic fourth Fleche victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With Paris-Roubaix and the major cobbled one-days in the books, it's on to the Ardennes Classics.

Related Articles Amstel Gold Race 2017 preview

The action kicks off on Sunday in the Netherlands at the Amstel Gold Race, with La Flèche Wallonne to follow on Wednesday as excitement builds for the Monument finale of Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The Recon Ride takes a closer look at the lumpy profiles and punchy contenders for Amstel and Flèche in a double-header preview show that also ponders whether route changes could realistically entice longer-range attacks.

With veteran Ardennes stars like Philippe Gilbert and Alejandro Valverde looking to fend off a new generation that includes Sonny Colbrelli and Michael Matthews, there are plenty of big names and plenty of storylines to make for an interesting week ahead.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, click here.