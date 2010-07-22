Recap: 12 Easton wheelset winners named

Easton claims its new EC90 TT carbon tubulars are actually faster than Zipp's 1080 model in certain wind conditions. (Image credit: Emily Wren/www.emilywren.com)

There have been 12 winners in our Easton-Cyclingnews Wheelset a Day Giveaway, which we’re pleased to announce below. While the Tour de France and our competition are both nearing their end, there's still time for you to win a set of Easton wheels, see below for details on how.

Nick Bryon won a set of Easton EC90 Aero wheels for correctly answering our trivia question from Stage 11. How many times has current World Champion and BMC team leader Cadel Evans finished the Tour de France on the podium? Two (2007, 2008).

George Watson won a set of Easton EC90 SL wheels for correctly answering our trivia question from Stage 10 . What year had the fewest finishers? 1919 (10 out of 69 starters).

Jessica Gully won a set of Easton EC90 SL wheels for correctly answering our trivia question from stage 9. Who was the Lanterne Rouge in last year’s tour? Yauheni Hutarovick, Francaise des Jeux.

Ruta Skujina of France won a set of Easton EC90 SLX wheels for correctly answering our trivia question from Stage 8. Who has won the most polka dot jerseys? Richard Virenque with seven.

Graham Paul Knopp of Hawaii won a set of Easton EC90 Aero wheels for correctly answering our trivia question from Stage 7 . Who has the greatest number of days in yellow? Eddy Merckx.

Roy Nicholl won a set of Easton EC90 Aero wheels for correctly answering our trivia question from stage 6. How many Australians have won a Tour de France Stages? Eight.

Mark Allebach of Willmington, NC won a set of Easton EC90 Aero wheels for correctly answering our trivia question from Stage 5. Where was George Hincapie born? Farmingdale, New York.

Kerry Lau in Singapore won a set of Easton EC90 Aero wheels for correctly answering our trivia question from stage 4. Who has won the most green jerseys? Erik Zabel with six.

Kirk Whitmer won a set of Easton EC90 Aero wheels for correctly answering our trivia question from Stage 3. Which country has the most stage wins (from all Tours)? 655-France.

Michael Rudolph won a set of Easton EC90 Aero wheels for correctly answering our trivia question from stage 2. Who has the greatest number of Tour podiums? Eight each: Raymond Poulidor (Fra) and Lance Armstrong (USA).

Michael Pepe won a set of Easton EC90 Aero wheels for correctly answering our trivia question from Stage 1. Professional riders rack up thousands of miles a year in training. According to the team’s own estimate, how many miles will BMC riders rack up this season? BMC’s team will pedal more than half a million miles in 2010.

Andre Lui won a set of Easton EC90 TT wheels for correctly answering our trivia question from the Prologue. George Hincapie is starting his 15th Tour de France in 2010. Who has the most Tour starts in history? Joop Zoetemelk with 16.

In case you're not yet familiar with the contest, Easton Cycling has teamed up with Cyclingnews to give you a chance of winning a major upgrade to your bike during the Tour de France. Each day, during our live Tour de France coverage (live.cyclingnews.com), we'll ask a trivia question. Answer correctly at our contest page (easton.cyclingnews.com) to be entered into the draw for that day’s prize.

The Easton-Cyclingnews Wheelset a Day Giveaway gives you 21 chances to try for a prize and you need to follow our live coverage for your shot.

Easton makes some of the most durable high-performance wheels in cycling and they are used by World Champion Cadel Evans and US National champion George Hincapie, who ride for Easton-sponsored BMC Racing Team.

Easton has included the best of their line in our giveaway:

- EC90 Aero wheelsets on flat stages

- EC90 SL wheelsets on hilly stages

- EC90 SLX wheelsets on mountaintop finish days

- EC90 TT wheelsets on days when the riders use the time trial bikes

Every day gives you a chance to win a wheelset from Easton. At the end of the Tour one daily entrant will be randomly selected to win the Grand Prize; a set of Easton EC90 wheels right off Cadel Evans’ race bike.

Follow the Tour de France live every day on Cyclingnews to make sure you have of the chance of winning.