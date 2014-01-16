Re-engineered SRAM hydraulic road brake system expected in April

Image 1 of 3 SRAM recalled all its road hydraulic brakes - both rim and disc - in December (Image credit: SRAM) Image 2 of 3 As we're noticing on an increasing number of SRAM hydraulic brake-equipped 'cross racers, Nicole Duke (Marin Bikes/Spy Optics) has paired her Red HRD hydraulic calipers with Avid G2 rotors (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 3 The rollout of hydraulic disc brakes for road bikes isn't going to be seamless. As we've already found out, there are going to be some hiccups along the way but there's no killing the momentum now (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

In the latest bulletin on the SRAM HydroR recall, the Chicago-based component company also confirmed its plan to offer affected consumers a mechanical system in the interim, with an option to upgrade to the revised hydraulic system when products arrive in the market.

A SRAM statement said: “In addition to a mechanical brake system, we are offering you the choice to upgrade to our new model year 15 hydraulic system, or if you want to keep the mechanical system, we will provide cash reimbursement of US$200 or €150.”

Earlier this week, BikeRadar revealed the recall saga, triggered in mid-December when three separate faults with the mass-produced system were identified, had cost the Chicago company an estimated US$10 to 15 million.

For further details of the replacement programme, visit the SRAM recall site.