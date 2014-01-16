Re-engineered SRAM hydraulic road brake system expected in April
Company offering reimbursement or replacement
In the latest bulletin on the SRAM HydroR recall, the Chicago-based component company also confirmed its plan to offer affected consumers a mechanical system in the interim, with an option to upgrade to the revised hydraulic system when products arrive in the market.
A SRAM statement said: “In addition to a mechanical brake system, we are offering you the choice to upgrade to our new model year 15 hydraulic system, or if you want to keep the mechanical system, we will provide cash reimbursement of US$200 or €150.”
Earlier this week, BikeRadar revealed the recall saga, triggered in mid-December when three separate faults with the mass-produced system were identified, had cost the Chicago company an estimated US$10 to 15 million.
For further details of the replacement programme, visit the SRAM recall site.
