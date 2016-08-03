RCS Sport announce wildcards for Il Lombardia, Milano-Torino and GranPiemonte

Il Lombardia podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

RCS Sports have announced the wildcard teams for its end of season races, including the monument Il Lombardia along with the 100th edition of GranPiemont and 97th running of Milano-Torino.

Italian Pro-Continental squads Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, Bardiani CSF, Nippo-Vini Fantini and Wilier Triestina-Southeast will line out for the October 1 Il Lombardia, and join the 18 WorldTour teams. Polish team CCC Sprandi Polkowice, French squad Cofidis, Solutions Credits the Russian outfit Gazprom-Rusvelo have also been selected by RCS Sports.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) won the 'Race of the Falling Leaves' last year ahead of Daniel Moreno (Team Katusha) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).

For the UCI 1.HC rated 97th Milano-Torino, RCS have selected 11 WorldTour teams and seven Pro-Continental squads. The following day for the 100th GranPiemonte, 10 WorldTour teams will line up for the race with eight Pro-Continental squads to join them.

Spanish squad Caja Rural-Seguros RGA has been selected for both Milano-Torino and GranPiemonte with French squad Cofidis to line out at GranPiemonte before Il Lombardia.

Teams for the 97th Milano-Torino, September 28

AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)

Astana Pro Team (Kaz)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team (USA)

Lampre - Merida (Ita)

Movistar Team (Esp)

Team Giant - Alpecin (Ger)

Team Katusha (Rus)

Team Sky (GBr)

Tinkoff (Rus)

Trek - Segafredo (USA)

Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec (Ita)

Bardiani CSF (Ita)

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (Esp)

CCC Sprandi Polkowice (Pol)

Gazprom-Rusvelo (Rus)

Nippo - Vini Fantini (Ita)

Wilier Triestina - Southeast (Ita)

Teams for the 100th GranPiemonte, 29 September

AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)

Astana Pro Team (Kaz)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team (USA)

Etixx - Quick Step (Bel)

Lampre - Merida (Ita)

Movistar Team (Esp)

Team Katusha (Rus)

Team Sky (GBr)

Tinkoff (Rus)

Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec (Ita)

Bardiani CSF (Ita)

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (Esp)

CCC Sprandi Polkowice (Pol)

Cofidis, Solutions Credits (Fra)

Gazprom-Rusvelo (Rus)

Nippo - Vini Fantini (Ita)

Wilier Triestina - Southeast (Ita)

Teams for the 110th Il Lombardia, 1 October

AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)

Astana Pro Team (Kaz)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team (USA)

Etixx - Quick Step (Bel)

FDJ (Fra)

Iam Cycling (Sui)

Lampre - Merida (Ita)

Lotto Soudal (Bel)

Movistar Team (Esp)

Orica-BikeExchange (Aus)

Team Dimension Data (Rsa)

Team Giant - Alpecin (Ger)

Team Katusha (Rus)

Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo (Ned)

Team Sky (GBr)

Tinkoff (Rus)

Trek - Segafredo (USA)

Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec (Ita)

Bardiani CSF (Ita)

CCC Sprandi Polkowice (Pol)

Cofidis, Solutions Credits (Fra)

Gazprom-Rusvelo (Rus)

Nippo - Vini Fantini (Ita)

Wilier Triestina - Southeast (Ita)