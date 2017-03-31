Rally Cycling trio hit the wind tunnel for fine tuning - Gallery

Image 1 of 14 Matteo Dal-Cin at full power inside A2 Wind Tunnel. Due to his height a lot of focus was put on head placement and arm width. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 2 of 14 Matteo Dal-Cin awaits his first run inside the A2 Wind Tunnel. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 3 of 14 The rider’s position and data is projected on the floor for the riders to see during testing. This helps the riders maintain their position and monitor their efforts. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 4 of 14 Dino Edin and Colin Joyce go over the data. Data is collected from each run and displayed in a chart for easy reference. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 5 of 14 Known for his finishing speed, Colin Joyce has shown his strength against the clock this season and looks to further improve with a more aerodynamic position. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 6 of 14 Geoff Eaker is the man in charge at the A2 Wind Tunnel and keeps a close eye on the data. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 7 of 14 Colin Joyce gets up to speed inside the A2 Wind Tunnel (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 8 of 14 Colin Joyce prepares for another round of testing inside the A2 Wind Tunnel. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 9 of 14 Team mechanic Rick Barrow and Christopher "Dino" Edin from HED make adjustments to Sepp Kuss’s position. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 10 of 14 In addition to measuring aerodynamics, the riders' watts are measured to assure changes in position don’t affect their power output. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 11 of 14 Sepp Kuss patiently waits as Dino Edin and Rick Barrow make more changes to his aerobars. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 12 of 14 Known as a climber, Sepp Kuss is extremely aerodynamic on a time trial bike and only minimal changes to his bar height were made. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 13 of 14 Despite standing six-feet-five-inches, Matteo Dal-Cin’s low head position and narrow frame make him extremely aerodynamic. (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 14 of 14 Rick Barrow adjusts the stem height on Colin Joyce’s Diamondback Serios. (Image credit: Rally Cycling)

A trio of Rally Cycling riders reaped the rewards of wind tunnel testing this week in North Carolina before heading to Arkansas for the first round of the US Pro Road Tour at the Joe Martin Stage Race.

Rally's Sepp Kuss, Colin Joyce and Matteo Dal-Cin went to the A2 Wind Tunnel in Mooresville, North Carolina, to fine tune their time trial positions and machines as the new season picks up speed. The wind tunnel time shows how seriously the US Continental team takes the race against the clock, a point the team drove home on the opening day at Joe Martin by placing four riders in the top six of the 4.8km uphill time trial.

Canadian Adam de Vos took top honours on the stage, covering the course in 9:17, less than a second faster than teammate Rob Britton, the runner-up. UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion was third at three seconds, with Cylance's Kyle Murphy fourth, eight seconds back. Kuss and teammate Evan Huffman were fifth and sixth, respectively, 10 and 11 seconds in arrears.

Kuss has proved himself to be a talented climber as he completes the transition from mountain biking to road racing, and improving his time trialing abilities will be key to developing as a general classification threat. Kuss joined the team midway through last season and so he missed a shot at the wind tunnel last year.

Dal-Cin won the Redlands Bicycle Classic last year for Silber Pro Cycling by finishing with the lead group on the Queen stage climb, taking second to Axeon Hagens Berman's Neilson Powless in the time trial and then unseating Jamis' Janier Acevedo on the final day. Already a talented time trial rider, Dal-Cin is looking to trim crucial seconds from his efforts.

Joyce is another first-year Rally rider with a reputation as a fast finisher, a talent he showed last year with Axeon Hagens Berman when he won the opening stage at Tour of Alberta and wore yellow for two days. A typically strong all-rounder, a stronger time trial could help him figure into the general classification of flatter multi-day races.