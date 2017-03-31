Rally Cycling trio hit the wind tunnel for fine tuning - Gallery
US Continental teams sends Kuss, Joyce and Dal-Cin to North Carolina for aerodynamic tests
A trio of Rally Cycling riders reaped the rewards of wind tunnel testing this week in North Carolina before heading to Arkansas for the first round of the US Pro Road Tour at the Joe Martin Stage Race.
Rally's Sepp Kuss, Colin Joyce and Matteo Dal-Cin went to the A2 Wind Tunnel in Mooresville, North Carolina, to fine tune their time trial positions and machines as the new season picks up speed. The wind tunnel time shows how seriously the US Continental team takes the race against the clock, a point the team drove home on the opening day at Joe Martin by placing four riders in the top six of the 4.8km uphill time trial.
Canadian Adam de Vos took top honours on the stage, covering the course in 9:17, less than a second faster than teammate Rob Britton, the runner-up. UnitedHealthcare's Gavin Mannion was third at three seconds, with Cylance's Kyle Murphy fourth, eight seconds back. Kuss and teammate Evan Huffman were fifth and sixth, respectively, 10 and 11 seconds in arrears.
Kuss has proved himself to be a talented climber as he completes the transition from mountain biking to road racing, and improving his time trialing abilities will be key to developing as a general classification threat. Kuss joined the team midway through last season and so he missed a shot at the wind tunnel last year.
Dal-Cin won the Redlands Bicycle Classic last year for Silber Pro Cycling by finishing with the lead group on the Queen stage climb, taking second to Axeon Hagens Berman's Neilson Powless in the time trial and then unseating Jamis' Janier Acevedo on the final day. Already a talented time trial rider, Dal-Cin is looking to trim crucial seconds from his efforts.
Joyce is another first-year Rally rider with a reputation as a fast finisher, a talent he showed last year with Axeon Hagens Berman when he won the opening stage at Tour of Alberta and wore yellow for two days. A typically strong all-rounder, a stronger time trial could help him figure into the general classification of flatter multi-day races.
