RadioShack-Nissan claims another team win in Andalucia

Image 1 of 3 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) attacks his breakaway companions. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 2 of 3 Where else would Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) be but driving a breakaway. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 3 of 3 Jens Voigt (RadioShack Nissan) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Newly-merged RadioShack-Nissan won their third team classification of the 2012 season at the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol on Thursday. The result followed the trend set at the opening WorldTour event of the year, the Santos Tour Down Under in January and the Tour of Oman.

RadioShack-Nissan's Jens Voigt played a major role in the day's proceedings, featuring in signature style in the break of the day which formed after just 12 kilometres of racing. Voigt was joined by Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM), Yury Trofimov (Katusha), Euskaltel-Euskadi teammates Jorge Azana and Gorka Izaguirre, Reto Hollenstein (Team NetApp) and Jean Marc Marino (Saur-Sojasun).

"I always take my chances," said Jens Voigt. "I was in the right break and then I always believe in my chances. Sometimes it's only a small chance, but I still believe.

"In the group we worked well together. I tested the others and I felt good. In the peloton, of course Movistar didn't trust me. I was too dangerous on the GC so we never held more than 1:50. Zubeldia and Irizar were in the wheel of Valverde. He told them he didn't trust me. So for me there was no reason to give up. I said to myself: ‘Let the Movistars work for their money!'"

Voigt began the day in 27th position on general classification, 44seconds behind the yellow jersey of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team).

"It was our plan all along today to have Jens in the break and it worked out," said RadioShack-Nissan director Kim Andersen. "Ok, he was too close on the GC to be let go but you can't win if you don't try. It was a good tour. Our riders are in good shape and we won the team general classification."

RadioShack finished the five-stage race with a 24second advantage over nearest rivals, Rabobank, with Katusha third a further 13 seconds in arrears.

