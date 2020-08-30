Quiz: Can you name every Tour yellow jersey winner since 1970?

The 2020 Tour de France kicks off in Nice this weekend, but how's your knowledge of the race's champions over the last 50 years? Can you name every Tour de France yellow jersey winner there's been since 1970?

You've got 10 minutes to list the 25 riders, as some have won the title multiple times. Are you up to the challenge?

Share your scores with us at @Procycling_mag on Twitter, so we can see how you get on.

For a long time it seemed like we might not see a Tour de France this year, and while we've had to wait a little longer than usual, the race is finally going ahead. Procycling magazine's Tour de France preview is out now, and your perfect companion during the next three weeks of the race. Featuring exclusive interviews with Tom Dumoulin, Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe, Richie Porte and more, this month's magazine also comes with a complete stage guide and teams guide, so you know exactly what to look out for.

