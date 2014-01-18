Quintana still uncertain for Giro d'Italia start

Image 1 of 3 Nairo Quintana will target the Tour de France but was out in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Nairo Quintana with his award (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 3 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

While it had been reported that Nairo Quintana (Movistar) would opt for a Grand Tour double in 2014 beginning with the Giro d'Italia and later including the Vuelta a España, at this morning's pre-event press conference at the Tour de San Luis he stated that his start in Italy has yet to be confirmed.

"There is a possibility to race at the Giro d'Italia but I don't know yet, the bosses haven't said anything yet," said Quintana. "I'm fine and I'm preparing myself as best I can for a great season. I hope that I will know this week."

The 23-year-old Colombian is one of many WorldTour stars who've chosen to begin their 2014 campaign in Argentina at the seven-day, UCI 2.1 rated Tour de San Luis. Quintana makes his Tour de San Luis debut in the race's eighth edition, with his Movistar squad among the 12 WorldTour teams making up half the event's peloton.

Quintana's 2014 season is eagerly anticipated after his spectacular run of results last year, his second year with the Movistar squad. Quintana placed 2nd overall in his Tour de France debut, including a stage win on the penultimate day, and the mountains and best young rider jerseys. He also earned GC wins at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco and Vuelta a Burgos.

The Tour de San Luis features three mountain finishes, Quintana's preferred terrain, but like his fellow overall hopefuls Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha), also participants in the pre-race press conference, his aspirations in Argentina two days prior to the opening stage remain modest.

