Degenkolb and Martin to Skil-Shimano?
Dutch Pro Continental squad seeks to bolster ranks
Skil-Shimano's Iwan Spekenbrink has told Cyclingnews that any announcement over a possible signing of John Degenkolb will be made through official channels and at the appropriate time. The team boss has admitted that John Degenkolb is a rider he would be keen to sign, with HTC-Highroad set to wind up at the end of the season.
Cyclingnews also understands that Spekenbrink is interested in signing a team leader, said to be Degenkolb's teammate Tony Martin. However Spekenbrink refused to comment on Martin specifically, only saying that he was a good rider and telling Cyclingnews that, "We are looking to sign a rider of his calibre if the opportunity is there."
Like Degenkolb, Martin is on the market, as their contract for next year are void with HTC-Highroad ending.
As for Degenkolb, who is one of the sport's most promising sprinters, Spekenbrink was more comfortable commenting on: "We've not made an official comment yet. What I can say is that Degenkolb is a very good rider and one that we're certainly...interested in. Hopefully we'll have more news in the coming weeks. A good agreement it depends on two sides. As soon as there is official news we'll make an official comment."
