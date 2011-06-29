Quick Step Director De Cock denies Omega Pharma merger

The Quick Step line-up for 2011. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Frans De Cock has said that Quick Step will not merge its cycling team with Omega Pharma in 2012 The former Quick Step CEO and member of the Board of Directors said that Omega Pharma CEO Marc Coucke “is asking too much.”

Omega Pharma has co-sponsored a team with the Belgian Lotto for a number of years, but has announced they will end their relationship at the end of this season. Both have said that they plan to continue sponsoring a cycling team.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Omega Pharma was negotiating a possible merger for the coming season with three teams: Quick Step, Leopard Trek and Vacansoleil-DCM. The pharmaceutical firm hopes to announce its final partner before the Tour de France starts on Saturday.

“As far as I know, the contacts with Omega Pharma fell through last Friday,” De Cock told Het Laatste Nieuws. “It will not be with us. Wednesday it is on the agenda for the Board. But for me it is clear. There are principles. Coucke is just asking too much.”