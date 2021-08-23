Procycling magazine seeks deputy editor

Would you like to be part of the world's best road racing magazine? Procycling is recruiting now, for a new deputy editor.

Procycling's ethos is simple: we emphasise quality, with the very best words and most beautiful pictures laid out in an elegant, classy package. The magazine is a labour of love for its staff, and we are as passionate about journalism, writing, photography, reportage and analysis as we are about road cycling, the world’s greatest sport.

We have a vacancy for an individual who knows the sport inside out and who loves great journalism, but also enjoys planning, project management and coming up with creative new ideas to keep the magazine moving forward.

Sometimes we’ll need the deputy editor to commission features from our talented pool of freelance contributors, sometimes to originate and write the words, sometimes to come up with witty and clever captions and headlines and sometimes to catch typos in the minutes before we go to press.

There’ll be plenty of opportunities to interview the world’s best cyclists and to cover the world’s best races on the ground, and contribute pieces anywhere between a hundred or several thousand words.

To read a more full job description and to apply, click here.