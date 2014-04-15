Prémont returns to training and racing after becoming a mom

Image 1 of 3 Marie-Helene Premont (Rocky Mountain) at the starting line (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 2 of 3 Marie-Helene Premont (Rocky Mountain) raced in front of a home crowd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Marie-Helene Premont (Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

A little less than a year after giving birth to her baby girl, cyclist Marie-Hélène Prémont has promised a gradual return to training and hopes to be able to participate in her home UCI Mountain Bike World Cup round in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada on August 1-3.

"I'll start with the Canadian Cups at Tremblant and Baie Saint-Paul in May, and if all goes well, I hope to be back on the World Cup circuit in Mont-Sainte-Anne," said the 36-year-old Prémont.

"First and foremost, I want to see how I feel getting back into competition form, and I will make my decision from there!"

The participation of the Quebecois favorite at Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2014 will therefore be confirmed in the coming months.

Prémont is targeting competition in the cross country World Cup race at Mont-Sainte-Anne, but she'll also have the chance to race the eliminator if she chooses. 2014 will be the first time that Mont-Sainte-Anne is also hosting an eliminator round of the World Cup. Another change for this year is the switch of race days with the downhill happening on Saturday and the cross country on Sunday.

Prémont is a six-time Canadian national champion. The multi-time World Cup winner also earned a silver medal at the Athens Olympics in 2004.