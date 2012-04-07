Preliminary hearing date fixed for Mantova case

Image 1 of 3 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Giuseppe Saronni gets quizzed by the press at the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The 32 people named in the Mantova-based doping investigation will learn whether or not they will be charged with offences on July 13 after the preliminary hearing judge in the case fixed the date of the first hearing.

Last week it was confirmed that public prosecutor Antonino Condorelli had filed his final report on the inquiry, which centres on the relationship between the Lampre squad and Mariana Mantovana pharmacist Guido Nigrelli.

32 names were listed in his final report, including Alessandro Ballan (BMC), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD), Marco Bandiera (Omega-Quick Step), Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar), Mauro Da Dalto (Liquigas-Cannondale), Manuele Mori (Lampre-ISD), Massimiliano Mori (formerly of Lampre) Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-ISD), Simone Ponzi (Astana), Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) and Michael Rasmussen (Christina Watches).

Lampre-ISD manager Beppe Saronni, directeurs sportifs Fabrizio Bontempi and Maurizio Piovani, and former professional Mariano Piccoli have also been named in Condorelli’s report.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 32 people named in the report should learn at the preliminary hearing in July whether or not they will be charged with offences including the trafficking, prescription, administration and use of prohibited substances.

The Friday, July 13 hearing takes place in the middle of the Tour de France, where a number of riders named in the case are due to compete, including Damiano Cunego.

