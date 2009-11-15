Praloup to host first European Masters MTB Championships
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Venue also hosting French Masters nationals
Praloup, France, which has previously hosted the Masters Mountain Bike World Championships, was awarded a contract to host two editions of the European Masters Mountain Bike World Championships.
A directing committee of the European Cycling Union (UEC) decided on Pra Loup as the host of the first European Masters championship in 2010 and another in 2013. Cross country and downhill events will be contested from August 24 to 29, 2010.
"We are grateful for the trust placed in us and assure all 45 nations affiliated with the UEC that the inaugural championships will be befitting of a European sporting event," said organizers.
The French Cycling Federation (FFC) also offered Praloup the opportunity to host the French Masters Championships in 2010.
Registration for both 2010 events is now open. For more information, visit www.praloup.com/hiver_l-ete-a-praloup.html.
