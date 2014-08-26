Trending

Pozzato salutes Alfredo Martini, "a poet of cycling"

“Cycling sounded like poetry when he was describing it”

Image 1 of 3

Alfredo Martini address the audience in Cambiago.

Alfredo Martini address the audience in Cambiago.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Rodriguez is given the maglia rosa by Alfredo Martini

Rodriguez is given the maglia rosa by Alfredo Martini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Former Italian national coach Alfredo Martini speaks to the crowd

Former Italian national coach Alfredo Martini speaks to the crowd
(Image credit: AP/La Presse)

By the time Filippo Pozzato graduated to race for the Italian team at the world championships, the late Alfredo Martini was no longer the national coach but he retained a sort of unofficial emeritus position.

Related Articles

Italian coaching great Martini turns 85

Cassani to meet with Italian federation president at Alfredo Martini's home

Former Italian coach Martini dies aged 93