Pozzato helps Italian flood victims
Katusha rider raising funds with Scicon bag company
Filippo Pozzato has teamed up with bike bag company Scicon to raise funds to help recent flood victims near his home town in the Veneto region of northern Italy.
.
Pozzato has donated 10,000 Euro, which matches that of a charity organised in collaboration with Scicon.
Related Articles
The company has created a special 'Pozzato pouch' that be bought on line at the company’s website (Sciconbags.com). The bag can be used to hold and protect a helmet, cycling shoes or clothing and can be used as a laundry bag. It costs just 10 Euro, with a special autographed edition available for 20 Euro. The proceeds will go to the victims of the floods.
"I live in Monaco but my heart remains in my homeland. I'm not used to publicising what I do but I want to raise public awareness about a disaster which no one should ignore. This is why I’m asking people to buy a pouch to help the families who have lost everything.”
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy