Pozzato helps Italian flood victims

Image 1 of 2 Filippo Pozzato shows the special pouch made by Scicon to help Italian flood victims (Image credit: Scicon) Image 2 of 2 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) is chasing his first big classic win in some time. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Filippo Pozzato has teamed up with bike bag company Scicon to raise funds to help recent flood victims near his home town in the Veneto region of northern Italy.

Pozzato has donated 10,000 Euro, which matches that of a charity organised in collaboration with Scicon.

The company has created a special 'Pozzato pouch' that be bought on line at the company’s website (Sciconbags.com). The bag can be used to hold and protect a helmet, cycling shoes or clothing and can be used as a laundry bag. It costs just 10 Euro, with a special autographed edition available for 20 Euro. The proceeds will go to the victims of the floods.





"I live in Monaco but my heart remains in my homeland. I'm not used to publicising what I do but I want to raise public awareness about a disaster which no one should ignore. This is why I’m asking people to buy a pouch to help the families who have lost everything.”

