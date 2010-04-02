Pozzato confirmed for Flanders

Image 1 of 2 Italian champion Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) awaits the start of stage two. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Katusha rider Serguei Ivanov will be using these early Classics as preparation for the Ardennes next month. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Filippo Pozzato will definitely ride the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, according to his team. Katusha directeur sportif Jef Braeckevelt confirmed to the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws that the Italian champion would be there, despite physical problems earlier in the week. However, it is not yet known whether Serguei Ivanov will be recovered enough to race.

Pozzato dropped out of the second stage of the Three Days of De Panne on Wednesday, after doing poorly on the first day. The team reported that he was suffering from flu-like symptoms. After a light training on Thursday, it was reported that he was getting better and would ride on Sunday.

Ivanov has been suffering from diarrhoea for several days and his appearance on Sunday is still up in the air.