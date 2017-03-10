Porte predicts 'absolute war' in Paris-Nice mountains

Image 1 of 4 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) Image 2 of 4 Richie Porte (BMC) during stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Richie Porte (BMC) enjoying the warmer conditions after the wet start to Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) finally showed signs of form in Paris-Nice with third place on the uphill finish in Fayence on stage 6. The two-time race winner lost considerable time in the opening two days, scuppering any chance of winning the overall. However, after a top-ten placing in the stage 4 time trial he moved up a gear to finish behind winner Simon Yates (Orica Scott) and former teammate Sergio Henao (Team Sky). He put time into most GC riders, but the aim was to win the stage.

"I gave it my all and came here in a good position," he said as he caught his breath at the top of the final climb.

"I thought when I was riding at the front that they might let me go because I'm not a threat. Sergio Henao (Team Sky) was super strong. It was such a hard day, so I'm happy to rebound.

BMC rode a tactically astute race, throwing Alessandro De Marchi up the road to help form the early break. The Italian and his companion Eduardo Sepulveda (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) were caught with just over twenty kilometres remaining, but the move allowed Porte and his remaining teammates to sit back while Team Sky and Quick-Step Floors controlled the peloton. Nicolas Roche and Amael Moinard supported Porte as best they could on the steep climbs before the finish and put the Australian towards the front of the bunch as they approached the final ascent.





"Today was such a hard stage that I think tomorrow and the next stage are going to be an absolute war. I think tomorrow suits me better with the longer climbs that will be better for me. We'll see how it goes. The GC is over 100 per cent [ed. for me] but there are still minor placings, so we'll keep plugging away."