Poop stops wreck Luke Plapp's Giro d'Italia stage win hopes in Sappada

Australian 'does a Dumoulin' while in the decisive break of the day on stage 19

Luke Plapp struggles with digestive problems while in the breakaway on stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia
Luke Plapp struggles with digestive problems while in the breakaway on stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Plapp dashed to a portable toilet immediately after crossing the finish line in Sappada but emerged with a smile a few minutes later after finally resolving a digestive problem that wrecked his hopes of winning stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia.

The Australian national champion was part of the breakaway that fought for the victory, but Plapp was hampered by needing to stop for multiple ‘poop stops.’ He eventually finished fifth on the stage but 2:27 down on winner Andrea Vedrame (Decathlon AG2R) who soloed to victory in the rain.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.