Plews and Borelli lead US Ultra-Endurance mountain bike standings

Evan Plews celebrates his win in Spa City. (Image credit: Fred Phillips)

The third event on the 2010 USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Ultra-Endurance Calendar, Dirt, Sweat & Gears, took place on May 15 in Fayetteville, Tennessee.

Brandon Draugelis won the elite solo men's event ahead of second-place finisher Josh Tostado. On the women's side of competition, Amanda Carey grabbed the win over runner-up Selene Yeager.

With three of the five races in the USA Cycling Mountain Bike Ultra-Endurance Calendar complete, Evan Plews leads the elite men's standings with 120 points compared to the 85 earned so far by his nearest threat, Brandon Draugelis. In the women's standings, Rita Borelli has 100 points and the lead over Selene Yeager, who has amassed 80 points.

The next stop on the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Ultra-Endurance Calendar will be the US National Marathon Championships, on the Fourth of July in Breckenridge, Colorado.

USAC National Ultra-Endurance Calendar standings as of May 19, 2010 (after three events)

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Plews 120 pts 2 Brandon Draugelis 85 3 Ernest Marenchin 55 4 Michael Christopher 44 5 Scott Henry 40 5 Sebastian Oritz 40 5 Josh Tostado 40