Plews and Borelli lead US Ultra-Endurance mountain bike standings
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Standings tallied after Dirt, Sweat & Gears event in Tennessee
The third event on the 2010 USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Ultra-Endurance Calendar, Dirt, Sweat & Gears, took place on May 15 in Fayetteville, Tennessee.
Brandon Draugelis won the elite solo men's event ahead of second-place finisher Josh Tostado. On the women's side of competition, Amanda Carey grabbed the win over runner-up Selene Yeager.
With three of the five races in the USA Cycling Mountain Bike Ultra-Endurance Calendar complete, Evan Plews leads the elite men's standings with 120 points compared to the 85 earned so far by his nearest threat, Brandon Draugelis. In the women's standings, Rita Borelli has 100 points and the lead over Selene Yeager, who has amassed 80 points.
The next stop on the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Ultra-Endurance Calendar will be the US National Marathon Championships, on the Fourth of July in Breckenridge, Colorado.
USAC National Ultra-Endurance Calendar standings as of May 19, 2010 (after three events)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Plews
|120
|pts
|2
|Brandon Draugelis
|85
|3
|Ernest Marenchin
|55
|4
|Michael Christopher
|44
|5
|Scott Henry
|40
|5
|Sebastian Oritz
|40
|5
|Josh Tostado
|40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rita Borelli
|100
|pts
|2
|Selene Yeager
|80
|3
|Andrea Wilson
|65
|4
|Rebecca Rusch
|60
|5
|Amanda Carey
|60
