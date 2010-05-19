Trending

Plews and Borelli lead US Ultra-Endurance mountain bike standings

,

Standings tallied after Dirt, Sweat & Gears event in Tennessee

Evan Plews celebrates his win in Spa City.

Evan Plews celebrates his win in Spa City.
(Image credit: Fred Phillips)

The third event on the 2010 USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Ultra-Endurance Calendar, Dirt, Sweat & Gears, took place on May 15 in Fayetteville, Tennessee.

Brandon Draugelis won the elite solo men's event ahead of second-place finisher Josh Tostado. On the women's side of competition, Amanda Carey grabbed the win over runner-up Selene Yeager.

With three of the five races in the USA Cycling Mountain Bike Ultra-Endurance Calendar complete, Evan Plews leads the elite men's standings with 120 points compared to the 85 earned so far by his nearest threat, Brandon Draugelis. In the women's standings, Rita Borelli has 100 points and the lead over Selene Yeager, who has amassed 80 points.

The next stop on the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Ultra-Endurance Calendar will be the US National Marathon Championships, on the Fourth of July in Breckenridge, Colorado.

USAC National Ultra-Endurance Calendar standings as of May 19, 2010 (after three events)

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Plews120pts
2Brandon Draugelis85
3Ernest Marenchin55
4Michael Christopher44
5Scott Henry40
5Sebastian Oritz40
5Josh Tostado40

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rita Borelli100pts
2Selene Yeager80
3Andrea Wilson65
4Rebecca Rusch60
5Amanda Carey60

 