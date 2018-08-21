Planning for the future: The Yates brothers and Mitchelton-Scott - Podcast

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) with team director Matt White (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After a couple of weeks away the Cyclingnews Podcast is back. This week's episode features exclusive interviews with Mitchelton-Scott's Matt White, and both Adam and Simon Yates.

Recorded on the final rest-day at the Tour de France, and just after the news of the brothers' re-signing with Mitchelton-Scott was announced, Cyclingnews editor Daniel Benson sat down with the two riders to talk about why they decided to stay with the Australian team, the steps that brought them to the WorldTour team in the first place and the next steps in their careers.

With both riders set to take part in the Vuelta a España later this week, there's no better time to hear what they have to say.

White opens up about the pressures of keeping two of his team's best assets, the allocation of budgets, and what it's like to break the bond when riders do decide to take up challenges on other teams.

These interviews were recorded before the news of Caleb Ewan's move from Mitchelton-Scott to Lotto Soudal was confirmed, but White and the Yates brothers also discuss the culture within Mitchelton-Scott and its importance in relation to rider development and building a competitive team.

