Pierre's Hole 100 joins National Ultra Endurance (NUE) series

Peter Hudnut at the Pierre's Hole Mountain Bike Race (Image credit: Pierre's Hole Mountain Bike Race)

The Pierre's Hole 100, a 100-mile mountain bike race in Alta, Wyoming, is one of three events added to the National Ultra Endurance (NUE) series for 2011.

Pierre's Hole, a mountain valley tucked up to the Wyoming border on the western side of the Tetons, was once known as the strategic center for fur trade in the Northern Rockies. Today, it is known as the strategic gathering place to ski unfathomable deep powder and ride some of the best unknown singletrack in the nation.

Some fortunate souls will get to enjoy that singletrack pleasure on August 6 at this year's edition of the Pierre's Hole 100. The race course is situated under the Le Tres Tetons, or the three Tetons (Grand, Middle, and South Teton). It features singletrack loops from the Grand Targhee Resort (GTR) as well as descending Mill Creek and ascending the Teton Canyon via drainages wrapped with singletrack. Breathtaking views under magnificent peaks may not be so well noticed by racers as their heartrates max out during the grunt up Teton Canyon.

The race will start and finish at the Grand Targhee Resort. The Pierre's Hole 100 consists of a 25-mile loop done four times. Each lap features over 4,600 feet of climbing on mostly single and doubletrack trails. A shorter, two-lap, 50-mile race is also an option.

Last year's race profits went to the non-profit Teton Valley Trails and Pathways (TVTAP), which focuses on providing human powered connectivity throughout the valley. The Pierre's Hole 100 has the goal of doubling last year's donation to this non-profit with the intention of supplementing funding for future maintenance and enhancement of the trail system.

Registration opened on March 7. Find out more information about the race.