Pick up the February 2016 edition of Procycling – out now

Procycling interviewed cover star Mark Cavendish on joining Dimension Data and the ambitious season he has planned for 2016. Plus, Daniel Friebe examines the Manx Missile’s career so far and assesses how his incredible legacy is shaping up now that the greatest sprinter of all time is approaching his 31st birthday.

The February 2016 issue of Procycling – out now – also includes a 60-page season guide that covers every big race, professional team and rider in 2016. It’s your essential guide to the year ahead. Inside the magazine, the team dissects the clashes that will define the season, including rivalries that will shape the Classics and assesses the form and ambitions of the Grand Tour contenders.

The team also talks to Trek-Segafredo’s Fränk Schleck about his eventful 13-year-career – one that is still proving fruitful thanks to his stage win at the Vuelta a Espana last year.

Meanwhile, editor Ed Pickering investigates why Sky, with its incredibly talented roster and huge resources has struggled to win big one-days races and finds out what the British team is doing to remedy the situation.

