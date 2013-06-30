Photo gallery: Riders left battered and bruised after crashes in Bastia

Image 1 of 27 Alberto Contador was one of the high profile victims of the crash at 5km to go on stage 1 (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 2 of 27 Omega Pharma Quick Step's Tony Martin was the worst injured in the huge crash at 5km, arriving with blood streaming down his leg and multiple other wounds (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 3 of 27 Martin's left hip, arm and leg looked painful (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 4 of 27 His team mate Gert Steegmans was also involved, and had leg wounds (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 5 of 27 Tony Martin's back showed the full extrent of the damage, with much of his clothing shredded by the crash (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 6 of 27 Martin's saddle was heavily damaged (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 7 of 27 His left shifter was also scuffed (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 8 of 27 Martin's left rear quick release skewer (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 9 of 27 Martin's crashed bike (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 10 of 27 Tony Martin's front tubular rolled in the crash (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 11 of 27 Martin's front tyre (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 12 of 27 Tony Martin being moved by stretcher from the team bus to the waiting ambulance an hour after the finish (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 13 of 27 Cannondale's Ted King began his first Tour de France suffering to the linewith damage to his left shoulder (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 14 of 27 Thomas's back showed obvious signs of a tumble (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 15 of 27 Geraint Thomas of Sky looked uncomfortable as he crossed the finish line (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 16 of 27 Looking to have taken a tumble, Contador had damage to the left shoulde, right arm and back of his jersey, plus his left hip (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 17 of 27 Contador's right arm shows abrasions (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 18 of 27 World Champion Phillipe Gilbert also came down, crossing the line with a cut knee and bent brake lever (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 19 of 27 BMC's Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 20 of 27 One of the favourites for the stage, Peter Sagan, was derailed by the huge crash, looking despondent as he finished with obvious to his left side (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 21 of 27 Sagan also had ripped shorts and some damage to the back of his jersey (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 22 of 27 Sky's Ian Stannard looked to have come in to contact with a chain ring, and had some abrasions on his right leg in a crash with 12km to go (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 23 of 27 Julien El Fares had blood running from cuts on his keft leg and damage to his left shoulder (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 24 of 27 Vacansoleil's Jonny Hoogerland was unlucky to be involved in the earlier crash as well with damage to his left side (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 25 of 27 Hoogerland's bike after the stage showed obvious blood marks on the top tube (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 26 of 27 Hoogerland's Super Record EPS shifter was somewhat the worse for wear (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 27 of 27 Martin being placed in the ambulance (Image credit: Robin Wilmott)

The official Tour de France medical bulletin listed 15 riders' injuries after Saturday's crash-filled stage but many more riders also

ended the stage battered, bruised and with frayed nerves after a chaotic finale and what Sunday's L'Equipe newspaper headlines as

"Quinze kilometres de folie".

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was perhaps the worst off, passing out on the team bus due to his multiple injuries. Other riders

were left nursing minor wounds and perhaps cursing Le Tour and the chaos sparked by the Orica-GreenEdge bus getting tick under the finish arch and the consequential decision to change the finish point of the stage twice while the riders were just 10km from the finish.

The finish of the stage seemed like a battlefield, with riders covered in blood, bandages and angry about what happened. Their bikes were

also damaged, giving the team mechanics plenty of work to do.

Checkout this gallery of images of Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM), Ian Stannard (Team Sky), Ted King (Cannondale). Tony Martin was taken off the team bus and to hospital in a stretcher.

It was a brutal first day at the Tour de France, with two more stages remaining on the narrow, twisty roads of Corsica.