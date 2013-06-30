Photo gallery: Riders left battered and bruised after crashes in Bastia

The official Tour de France medical bulletin listed 15 riders' injuries after Saturday's crash-filled stage but many more riders also ended the stage battered, bruised and with frayed nerves after a chaotic finale and what Sunday's L'Equipe newspaper headlines as "Quinze kilometres de folie".
Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was perhaps the worst off, passing out on the team bus due to his multiple injuries. Other riders were left nursing minor wounds and perhaps cursing Le Tour and the chaos sparked by the Orica-GreenEdge bus getting tick under the finish arch and the consequential decision to change the finish point of the stage twice while the riders were just 10km from the finish.
The finish of the stage seemed like a battlefield, with riders covered in blood, bandages and angry about what happened. Their bikes were also damaged, giving the team mechanics plenty of work to do.
Checkout this gallery of images of Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM), Ian Stannard (Team Sky), Ted King (Cannondale). Tony Martin was taken off the team bus and to hospital in a stretcher.
It was a brutal first day at the Tour de France, with two more stages remaining on the narrow, twisty roads of Corsica.
