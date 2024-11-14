Philippe Gilbert blames 'internal agreements of Belgian Cycling' after missing out on national coach role

Federation chair says other candidates were 'vague' on plans after hiring Serge Pauwels

Following Serge Pauwels' appointment as Belgium's national road coach, Philippe Gilbert has taken to social media to air his grievances with the hiring process for the position.

Belgian Cycling announced Pauwels' hiring on Wednesday. The former pro steps up from coaching the junior programme, a position he'd held for the past four seasons alongside his role as an assistant to outgoing coach Sven Vanthourenhout. 

