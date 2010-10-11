Philip Deignan signs for RadioShack

Image 1 of 3 Philip Deignan (Cervélo TestTeam) sips champagne. (Image credit: sirott) Image 2 of 3 Philip Deignan (Cervélo TestTeam) was obviously happy with his win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Philip Deignan (Cervélo TestTeam) wins a Vuelta stage. (Image credit: AFP)

Philip Deignan has confirmed a one-year contract with RadioShack for 2011, according to sources close to the Irish rider.

Deignan had been left without a team for next year following the the sudden announcement in September that the men's Cervélo TestTeam will disband at the end of this season.

A solid climber, he will likely bolster the US ProTour team's stage-race prospects. Deignan is yet to compete at the Tour de France, but has raced both the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España. He claimed his first professional victory with victory on stage 18 at the 2009 Vuelta a España into Avila. He also finished ninth overall at the race, the first Irishman to make the top-ten of a Grand Tour since Stephen Roche’s ninth-place finish at the 1993 Giro d'Italia.

Deignan has struggled to build on that performance this year, with illness affecting him through much of 2010 and forcing him to withdraw from this year's Vuelta a España on stage 11. He told Cyclingnews last month that he had been negotiating with several squads after getting word that Cervélo TestTeam would fold.

His deal with RadioShack marks a return to the ProTour for the 27-year-old. He commenced his professional career in 2005 with French outfit AG2R Prévoyance, who joined the ProTour in 2006. He left that team at the end of 2008 for Cervélo, with whom he had signed a two-year contract. With RadioShack's sponsorship only assured until the end of 2011, Deignan was only able to secure a one-year deal with the squad.

Deignan joins Portugal's Manuel Cardoso, the US's Ben King, Pole Michal Kwiatkowski and New Zealand's Jesse Sergent as the riders so far confirmed to join RadioShack for 2011.