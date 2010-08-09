Passant wins Colorado Trail Race

Eszter Horanyi descending. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Ethan Passant won the Colorado Trail race after four days, 13 hours and 43 minutes. He finished ahead of Jesse Jakomait and Jefe Branham. The unsupported multi-day race is roughly 470 miles, with 60,000 feet of climbing, and it takes racers from Denver to Durango through some of the most rugged and remote terrain that Colorado has to offer.

Jakomait was a little over an hour behind Passant and crossed the line in four days, 14 hours and 55 minutes. Branham wrapped up his race after five days, two hours and 10 minutes.

Eszter Horanyi was the first woman to finish. Her time was six days, five hours and 25 minutes. Behind her was runner-up Cat Morrison in six days, 19 hours and 19 minutes.

"This is the hardest thing I've ever done on a bike," said Jeff Kerkove, who eventually withdrew after having problems with swollen feet, tingly toes, and some numb spots. He also said on his blog it was the "best thing" he'd ever done on his bike.

As of this writing on August 9, thirteen racers are still out on course. The race began on August 7. Riders are expected to take four to nine days to complete the course.