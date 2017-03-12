Paris-Nice stage 8 highlights - Video

Sergio henao delivered his first ever WorldTour GC win at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sky's Sergio Henao took a narrow overall victory at Paris-Nice on Sunday, finishing the eight-day race with a mere two-second advantage over Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo). Daniel Martin (Quick-Step Floors) rounded out the GC podium in third.

Contador attacked the GC favourites with over 50 kilometres left to race, soon forming a lead group that worked up a gap of a minute over a yellow jersey-wearing Henao, and even picking up a few bonus seconds along the way. Henao clawed back much of the advantage in the final kilometres, however, tightening the race up as Contador prepared to contest a two-man sprint for the stage victory.

Quick-Step Floors' David de la Cruz bested Contador at the line, claiming the all-important 10 bonus seconds on offer at the finish, leaving Contador with a six-second bonus for second place. 21 seconds later, Henao arrived just in the nick of time to defend the jersey by two seconds, wrapping up the overall victory.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.