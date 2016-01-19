Paris-Nice and Criterium du Dauphine teams announced

Image 1 of 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 The 2016 Paris-Nice route map (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 6 Chris Froome leads the Sky train in the Dauphine team time trial. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx - Quick-Step) at Paris-Nice 2015 Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Wanty-Groupe Gobert) Image 6 of 6 Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Direct Energie Team)

Paris-Nice and Critérium du Dauphiné organiser Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) has named the wildcard teams for this year’s races, giving French teams preference for the race to the sun but opting to invite Bora-Argon 18 of Germany and Wanty-Groupe Gobert of Belgium to the Critérium du Dauphiné.

On Monday RCS Sport named its four wildcard places for the Giro d’Italia but ASO has held off naming the expected four wildcard teams for the Tour de France.





Marseille Provence KTM was given a place ahead of bigger non-French teams but the Marseille-based squad has stepped up to Professional Continental level for 2016.

Bora-Argon 18 of Germany, Cofidis, Direct Energie and Wanty - Groupe Gobert secured the wild card invitations to the Critérium du Dauphiné (June 5-12), with Fortuneo - Vital Concept missing out. They will line-up alongside the 18 WorldTour teams.



Team for Paris-Nice:

WorldTour teams: AG2R La Mondiale (Fra), Astana Pro Team (Kaz), BMC Racing Team (USA), Cannondale Pro Cycling Team (USA), Dimension Data (AfS), Etixx - Quick Step (Bel), FDJ (Fra), IAM Cycling (Sui), Lampre - Merida (Ita), Lotto Soudal (Bel), Movistar Team (Esp), Orica GreenEDGE (Aus), Team Giant - Alpecin (Ger), Team Katusha (Rus), Team Lotto NL - Jumbo (Ned), Team Sky (Gbr), Tinkoff (Rus) and Trek - Segafredo (USA).





Teams for Criterium du Dauphine:

Wildcard teams: Bora-Argon 18 (Ger), Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra), Direct Energie (Fra) and Wanty - Groupe Gobert (Bel).