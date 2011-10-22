Papp escapes jail sentence
American given probation after cooperating
Former professional cyclist Joe Papp has been sentenced to three years probation, including six months of house arrest for distributing banned performance-enhancing drugs on behalf of a Chinese drug distributor via the internet. The news comes after Papp was handed an eight-year ban from USADA.
Papp could have faced up to ten years in federal prison for his actions but was spared jail time due to a number of factors, including his cooperation with the government and USADA in providing information in doping and criminal activity.
