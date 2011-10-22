Trending

Papp escapes jail sentence

American given probation after cooperating

Image 1 of 2

Yes I am!

(Image credit: Joe Papp & friends)
Image 2 of 2

Joe Papp testifies during the 2007 Floyd Landis arbitration hearing.

(Image credit: AFP)

Former professional cyclist Joe Papp has been sentenced to three years probation, including six months of house arrest for distributing banned performance-enhancing drugs on behalf of a Chinese drug distributor via the internet. The news comes after Papp was handed an eight-year ban from USADA.

Papp could have faced up to ten years in federal prison for his actions but was spared jail time due to a number of factors, including his cooperation with the government and USADA in providing information in doping and criminal activity.


 