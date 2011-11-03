Overall leader Roulston withdraws from Tour of Southland

Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) remains in the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Hayden Roulston (Calder Stewart) has been forced to abandon the Powernet Tour of Southland today, with the New Zealander reportedly suffering from kidney stones.

There were reports overnight that Roulston had been having some discomfort, however he was on the start line in Te Anau for stage 5.

After just under an hour of racing the New Zealand road champion was unfortunately forced to abandon.

Roulston had held the overall lead of the Powernet Tour of Southland for the better part of the race. He was part of the Calder Stewart team that won the opening team time trial, and was impressive in outshining specialist climbers, Josh Atkins and George Bennett on stage 2 to Bluff Hill.

Atkins meanwhile becomes the race's new yellow jersey.