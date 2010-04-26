OUCH signs as Bahati Foundation co-sponsor

Image 1 of 3 The Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team on stage (Image credit: Brian Hodes) Image 2 of 3 Rahsaan Bahati attacked right from the start (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 3 of 3 Rahsaan Bahati wins the field sprint for second place. (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

OUCH Sports Medical Center signed on as the new title sponsor of the Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team, which will now operate under the team name OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team, effective Sunday.

"Cycling has once again given me a golden opportunity to work with the best athletes in the world. Moreover, our sponsorship of the professional cycling team will be a great addition to our involvement with the Bahati Foundation's youth track cycling program that I will direct at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California this summer." said Dr. Brent Kay of OUCH Sports Medical Center.

OUCH and the Bahati Foundation are partnering to use cycling to promote a positive message worldwide. In supporting the Bahati Foundation, OUCH Sports Medical center looks toward social change in many underserved areas throughout the United States.

"As a Southern California native, I am proud to support the development of the youth of South Central Los Angeles," said Dr. Brent Kay. "We are all aware of the difficulties our inner city kids face in this great nation, but I am confident in our ability to provide a pathway to leadership for them through their community, academics, and athletics."

"It's fantastic to know that OUCH Sports Medical Center and Dr. Kay are clearly supportive of every aspect of what this program stands for. The OUCH-Bahati Foundation program will only grow throughout the years and with more corporate partners coming to support this program, it gives us the momentum to see a very lasting positive impression on the sport." said Steve Owens, Manager and Technical Advisor to the team.

"Our American Tour de France Champions have inspired us all with their heroic efforts; from Greg LeMond's dramatic first victory and subsequent comeback from a shotgun wound, to Lance Armstrong's unbelievable record-breaking seven wins following his battle with cancer, to Floyd Landis' greatest athletic comeback of all time with a severely arthritic hip," said Dr. Kay. The OUCH clinic, which specializes in treating conditions like osteoarthritis, performed the hip resurfacing procedure Landis underwent after the 2006 Tour de France.

"This is America; this is who we are; and the story continues. This is the inspiration that fuels my passion for the Foundation. Again I want to thank those that have inspired me to even greater leadership roles. I am very proud of the work AEG Sports and Andrew Messick have done in developing the Tour of California into a premier international sporting event. Showcasing our great state and Nation through competitive cycling is a phenomenal achievement."

"We look forward to the day when we can represent the State of California with our world-class Southern California-based professional cycling team and prove that we are one of the best teams in the world. Until then we will just keep winning and giving back."

In 2009, OUCH sponsored a pro team, the Ouch Presented By Maxxis, which included riders like Floyd Landis, Karl Menzies, Rory Sutherland and Bobby Lea.