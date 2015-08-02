Orica-GreenEdge pounce to sign Amets Txurruka for 2016

Image 1 of 5 Winner Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) climbs Mont Megantic (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 2 of 5 Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-RGA) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-RGA) celebrates victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Nice hair for Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo/www.elpedaldefrodo.com)

Amets Txurruka is set to make his WorldTour return with Orica-GreenEdge in 2016 with the rider set to take up a one-year deal with the Australian WorldTour team.

Txurruka has spent the last three season at Caja Rural but has years of experience having come through the ranks and ridden several Grand Tours for Euskaltel.

“We’ve still a few details to go through but it’s all going well and we’re excited about the signing,” said Orica-GreenEdge’s Neil Stephens, who was reluctant to confirm the news until the team had officially announced the rider.

“We’re waiting on a press release to come out but he’s coming to us for one year. He’s been at Caja Rural for a few years and now he’s coming back to the WorldTour with us. We’re excited about that and sure that he’ll fit in really well.”

Orica-GreenEdge have re-signed a number of the team for next year and are set to target a greater number of wins at WorldTour stage racing level in 2016.

Young climbing talents Jack Haig and and Rob Power have already been confirmed for next season, as is under-23 Tour of Flanders winner Alex Edmonson, with the trio moving up after successful stints with the National under-23 program.

The team is looking at extending the contracts of experienced riders such as Mathew Hayman, Svein Tuft and Michael Albasini into the future as well. The team has one more marquee signing up their sleeve with an announcement set for next week. It’s speculated that Simon Clarke will not be staying with the team for next season.