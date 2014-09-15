Orica-GreenEdge confirm Blythe signing

Image 1 of 2 Adam Blythe (NFTO) is the day's winner (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 2 of 2 Adam Blythe team NFTO wins the race and stands on the podium in front of Buckingham palace along the Mall. (Image credit: Peter Goding)

Orica-GreenEdge have confirmed that Adam Blythe will make a return to the WorldTour when he joins the Australian team for the 2015 season. The 24-year-old was previously linked to the team after his RideLondon win last month.

Blythe spent the 2010-11 seasons with Omega Pharma before moving onto BMC for two years. He left the American WorldTour team at the end of last year despite having one year to run on his contract to sign for the UCI Continental NFTO team.

The British fast man has been signed by GreenEdge to strengthen the team's lead out train to be spearheaded by two neo-pros: Caleb Ewan and Magnus Cort.

"I'm obviously super exited to join a team at this level and above all to become part of Orica-GreenEdge," Blythe said, who is the third British rider on the team roster for 2015 along with the Yates brothers, Adam and Simon.

"Everyone I know there speaks extremely highly of the structure and the atmosphere and that's something I can't wait to become a part of."

Blythe said that he is keen on helping the team add to its 101 victories as well as being given opportunities to pursue personal success.

"I would really like to get up there in the cobbled classics, but I'm also really keen to become part of a successful team in general and I would take huge pride in helping some of the faster guys as a part of the lead-out train," Blythe said.

"If I can get a few possibilities here and there, that would be great too, but I first of all want to pay back the faith the team has shown me by working for the sprinters they've signed."

GreenEdge sport director Matt White expressed his pleasure at having brought Blythe on board for next year as he is capable of performing numerous roles.

"Adam will be a great addition to the team on several fronts," White said. "He is certainly capable of being up and going for the win himself – especially in the cobbled races, but he will also be a very important part of our lead-out train.

"With the additions of Magnus Cort and Caleb Ewan next year, it will be even more crucial to get our lead-out right. Adam is a sprinter himself and that's exactly would you need in that position to launch your guy for the win.

"Above all, Adam is still very young. He turned pro at 19 and I'm convinced we'll be able to give the right back up and program for his further progress."