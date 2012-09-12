Orica-GreenEDGE announces Worlds TTT line up

Image 1 of 3 The Orica-GreenEdge kit (Image credit: Andrew Craig) Image 2 of 3 Orica-GreenEdge (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Orica - GreenEdge time trials (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Orica-GreenEDGE has announced its line-up for Sunday’s Worlds team time trial with Sebastian Langeveld, Jens Mouris, Cameron Meyer, Luke Durbridge, Sam Bewley and Svein Tuft making up the six-man squad.

"It’s certainly the strongest line-up we can put together in September and I think most teams are going to struggle to put their best six time trialists on the road and ready to go,” GreenEDGE’s Matt White told Cyclingnews.

“It’s been a very long season for everyone, and it’s very close to the Vuelta to be using guys for a team time trial. Some guys are coming back from Canada and some have stopped their seasons. It’s the same for every team but I’m very happy with the group that we’ve got and we’ll be very competitive on Sunday.”

In its debut season, the Australian WorldTour team has racked up victories in the team time trials at Tirreno–Adriatico and the Eneco Tour, and White has his team aiming at victory in Valkenburg.

“Anything less than a podium and we’ll be disappointed,” White added.





Orica-GreenEdge will face fierce opposition in the event. Rabobank, who single out Amstel with such vigour during the Classics, will send their strongest possible team, while Sky, BMC, and RadioShack have announced strong selections.

“Looking on paper, Sky are going to have a good group, Rabobank and BMC, they’re the teams that will be competitive. On paper, Rabobank has a very consistent team and with the Worlds in Holland they’re going to put a lot of effort into it. Most teams don’t know their final six but they’ve put down a strong nine. It’s going to be really decent event.”

“We had some people do recon a couple of months ago so we’ve seen the video and we’re going go up there on Thursday. It’s not a super technical course, it’s fast and flowing with a couple of climbs. Throwing in the Cauberg 1.7km from the finish, it’s got a lot of potential to implode so close to the finish. It’s a hard climb after one hour of racing.”

