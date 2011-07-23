Only two more chances to enter the Cyclingnews Tour de France Trivia challenge!

The 2011 Tour de France map (Image credit: ASO)

Easton Cycling has teamed up with Cyclingnews to give you a chance of winning a major bike upgrade in celebration of the 2011 Tour de France.

Each day, during our live Tour de France coverage (live.cyclingnews.com), we'll ask a trivia question. Answer correctly at our contest page (easton.cyclingnews.com) to be entered into the draw for one of the prizes listed below (which includes a Grand Prize of a BMC Teammachine).

With just two days to go in this years Tour de France, time is running out so don't forget to get your entries in. At the end of the Tour, winners will be randomly selected from all the correct entries. The contest closes 24 hours after the final stage of the Tour.

Easton, of course, makes some of the most durable high-performance wheels and components in cycling. Just ask former road World Champion Cadel Evans and multiple-time US National champion George Hincapie, who both ride for Easton-sponsored BMC Racing Team. And Easton has pulled the best of their line for our giveaway as well as grabbed a couple of things off the BMC team bus for you:

- One runner up will take home a set of Easton's SL carbon clincher wheels - EC90 SL carbon clincher wheelset information

- One runner up will kit their bike out with a combination pro-grade Easton stem, handlebar and seatpost - EC90 SL stem, SLX3 handlebars & seatpost information

- One lucky winner will be the envy of their mates with a BMC team jersey signed by Cadel Evans, George Hincapie and Taylor Phinney among others - BMC Autographed jerseys information

- After the final stage is complete and the final trivia question asked and answered, we’ll randomly draw one entrant to receive our Grand Prize of a complete BMC Teammachine SLR01 – BMC Teammachine SLR01 Product Information.

Easton/Cyclingnew competition question for stage 20

Here is today's trivia question in the Easton/Cyclingnews Tour de France Trivia Challenge: What was the fastest individual time trial in Tour de France history? You are entered for the random drawing for prizes by filling in your answer here - http://easton.cyclingnews.com/. Good luck!

Need a hint? Click here.